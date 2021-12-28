How Conn. Cities & Towns Plan to Distribute At-Home Rapid COVID-19 Tests

One million at-home rapid COVID-19 tests and millions of N-95 masks will be available to be distributed to the general public in Connecticut starting later this week.

The 500,000 iHealth kits each contain two tests and are set aside for the general public. Distribution can begin on Thursday, Dec. 30 and will continue through the first week in January, the governor's office said.

The state is working with local cities and towns and will ultimately leave the distribution in each jurisdiction up to that municipality, Dr. Manisha Juthani, commissioner of the Department of Public Health said at a news conference.

Here is how towns and cities plan to distribute the tests.

The Town of Killingly is doing a drive-thru distribution of at-home COVID-19 test kits at the Town Hall parking lot on Friday, December 31 from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. The distribution is while supplies last.

Residents are asked to enter the lot coming north from the courthouse and exit from Academy to Main Street.

Proof of residency is required. Two test kits will be distributed per vehicle or per household.

Rocky Hill

Town officials said they are expected to receive 2,610 test kits for distribution for town residents that may have been exposed to the virus.

Distribution will begin on Thursday afternoon and will be for residents that believe they have been exposed or have been experiencing symptoms or residents that traveled over the holidays and have been experiencing symptoms.

The rapid test kits will be distributed at Fire Station One and at the Town Hall.

The distribution hours are:

Thursday, December 30 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Fire Station One

Friday, December 31 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Fire Station One

Tuesday, January 4 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Town Hall (in front by the fountain)

Wednesday, January 5 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Town Hall (in front by the fountain)

Thursday, January 6 and thereafter from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Town Hall on the second floor in room 217

Up to two test kits will be distributed per car or per person.

Torrington

The City of Torrington said it is expecting to receive a few thousand at-home COVID-19 tests. The tests will only be distributed to Torrington residents and proof of residency will be required before kits will be provided.

Officials said the kits are scheduled to be distributed on Friday, December 31 beginning at 9 a.m. and ending at 12 p.m. at Torrington Middle School. Residents are urged to plan accordingly because the time frame for the event is dependent on when the supply is exhausted.

Residents planning on getting a test kit will need to enter the middle school via the East Pearl Road entrance then exit onto Torringford St. There will be two lines of traffic to keep the process moving.

N95 masks will not be distributed during the event, but are expected to be provided in the coming days at another event.

Additional Tests to be Distributed to Schools

An additional two million tests will be distributed to K-12 schools across the state starting in January and continuing throughout the school year, Gov. Ned Lamont's office said.

The state will also distribute up to six million N95 masks to the general public and schools.