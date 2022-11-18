Dangerous Lake-Effect Snowstorm Blankets Buffalo, Western NY

There's snow, there's heavy snow, and then there's Buffalo.

For a city used to being socked by lake effect snowstorms, what's happening Friday is still pretty extraordinary. An early season storm is dumping snow at rates of 3 inches an hour, and it's not ending anytime soon either.

As of 7 a.m. Friday, parts of Erie County had already received 20 inches of snow, and the forecast has the storm continuing through Sunday morning.

The latest National Weather Service forecast for Buffalo as of 7:30 a.m. Friday projected a possible further 18-30" of snow through Saturday night, at least.

Storm Team 4's Matt Brickman explains the phenomenon of lake effect snow -- and why it can be so dangerous, as the Buffalo area faces a potentially historic storm.

Is There a Travel Ban in Buffalo?

The storm is bad enough that, even for a placed used to tough weather, things are starting to shut down.

NBC affiliate WGRZ reported Friday morning that an Erie County travel ban is in effect for some towns just south of Buffalo.

The station reported minor local power outages as well - lucky, perhaps, given the magnitude of a storm variously described as "incredible" and "crippling."

Thundersnow was seen around Buffalo, N.Y., during a large snowstorm.

Erie County Travel Ban

Eric County Executive Mark Poloncarz took to social media late Thursday night to put a travel ban in place, which he said would be revisited sometime Friday.

As of 5 a.m. Friday morning, the Erie County travel ban was still in place for Buffalo and most points south.

A few places, like Tonawanda and Amherst, had a travel advisory instead of a travel ban.