How much snow fell in northern New England on Thursday?

For most of Greater Boston, Thursday morning's snowfall was a miss. But some areas of northern New England saw accumulating snow for the first time this season.

The high (frozen) water mark for this area was 2.5 inches of snow, which some areas of Vermont and New Hampshire reported.

Here's a closer look at snowfall totals from around the region, according to the National Weather Service:

New Hampshire

Dover: 2.5"

East Canterbury: 2"

Laconia: 2"

Union Village: 1.5"

Barrington: 1.5"

Northwood: 1.4"

Barnstead: 1"

Wolfeboro: 1"

Vermont

East St. Johnsbury: 2.4"

South Essex Center: 2.2"

Winooski: 2.2"

Essex Junction: 2.1"

Chittenden: 2"

Colchester: 2"

Thayer Beach: 2"

Burlington: 2"

South Burlington: 2"

Woodstock: 1.5"

West Burke: 1.5"

Hardwick: 1.5"

Malletts Bay: 1.5"

St. Albans: 1.1"

Ira: 1"

Rochester: 1"

Bridport: 1"

Newport: 1"

Newport Center: 1"

Franklin: 1"

Maine

Berwick: 1.8"

Kittery: 1"