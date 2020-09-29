How to Help California Wildfire Victims

Wildfires driven by strong winds are continuing to cause damage and destruction throughout Northern California. Here are some of the ways you can help those whose lives have been impacted.
- The American Red Cross provides shelter, food and other emergency support and recovery services for those affected by the wildfires.
Learn more | Volunteer | Donate
- The Greater Bay Area Central Coast Wildfire Relief Fund is a collaboration between four local United Way chapters that offers both immediate and long-term recovery aid to residents affected by wildfires across more than a dozen counties.
Learn more | Donate
- United Way of Northern California (UWNC) offers immediate and long-term support for residents in nine Northern California counties impacted by the wildfires.
Learn more | Donate
- The California Fire Foundation’s Supplying Aid to Victims of Emergency (SAVE) program brings immediate, short-term relief to victims of fire and other natural disasters throughout California.
Learn more | Donate
- The California Community Foundation Wildfire Relief Fund will support immediate, mid- and long-term community recovery efforts, as well as animals affected by the fires.
Learn more | Donate
- The Center for Disaster Philanthropy (CDP) California Wildfires Recovery Fund supports communities across the state as they work to rebuild and recover from wildfires.
Learn more | Donate
- The Latino Community Foundation‘s Wildfire Relief Fund distributes contributions to Latino-led organizations supporting families displaced by wildfires throughout California.
Learn more | Donate
- The Napa Valley Community Foundation’s 2020 Napa County Wildfire Fund supports residents who have been displaced or lost their homes to the wildfires.
Learn more | Donate
- For a more comprehensive list, Philanthropy California partners with state and local agencies to maintain a vetted list of 2020 wildfire relief funds where you can donate. Visit the Philanthropy California website here and click on the "Response Funds" tab for a searchable list. The Charity Navigator website also maintains a list of nonprofits providing relief and recovery to communities impacted by wildfires. You can find Charity Navigator's list here.