back to school

#MOM2MOM: How To Stop Nonproductive Worrying

NBC Universal, Inc.

When it comes to worrying, there's plenty to go around. But, there's the productive kind of worry, and then there is the nonproductive kind.

Decisions that are time-sensitive such as whether your child will be returning to a classroom, how you will handle at-home schooling if remote learning is involved, and how you will handle childcare, "then that is a worry that actually could be productive -- if you have control over it," says psychiatrist and women's mental health expert Pooja Lakshmin.

However, you can't control everything. For example, Dr. Lakshmin says you can't control the other kids in your child's class or how their families deal with the pandemic.

U.S. & World

coronavirus 14 hours ago

Virus Updates: Dems Blame Trump for Virtual Convention; Gyms to Reopen in NY

Democratic National Convention Aug 14

Democratic National Convention 2020: Speakers, Schedule and How to Watch

When you run into a situation you can't control, Dr. Lakshmin suggests reframing the situation to focus on the information you do have, the steps on which you can take action.

For more on controlling worry and managing stress during this troubled time, watch Dr. Lakshmin's full episode of Mom2Mom here.

More on Class During COVID

What We Know About School Reopening Plans in Massachusetts

This article tagged under:

back to schoolCOVID-19mental healthmaria sansonemom2mom
Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Virtual Connection Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us