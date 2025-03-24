How to stop robocalls and spam texts once and for all

Your phone rings, the number is unknown but you pick up in case it’s a doctor’s office or your child’s school – only to find it’s a debt-reduction offer or bogus info about how you won a free cruise.

Robocalls and scam texts are not only annoying but can lead to the loss of your hard-earned money.

Americans reported losing a whopping $10 billion to scams in 2023, the Federal Trade Commission says. Phone scams caused the highest per-person loss, at a median of $1,400.

NBC and Consumer Reports have new advice on how to stop annoying robocalls and avoid becoming a fraud victim.

Check with your cellphone provider

Your cellphone provider may be your first line of defense, said Nicholas De Leon, a technology writer with Consumer Reports.

“The Federal Communications Commission requires your provider to have robocall-fighting technology. It’s free. Or maybe you pay a little more monthly to have spam-blocking features,” he said.

Change your phone settings

You can set your phone to only ring for calls from your contacts and people you’ve previously been in contact with.

On an iPhone, go to Settings >> Phone >> Silence Unknown Callers. Anyone you don’t know will go right to voicemail.

Do not reply to unknown texts from questionable sources

If you get an offer or link in a text from someone you don’t know, don’t respond or click.

Try a scam-blocking app

Scam-blocking apps may help. Before you download, though, check reviews and read the fine print, De Leon warned.

“Double-check the privacy polices of these apps. They may be using your data, selling it, or they may be using it in ways you’re not comfortable with,” he said.

Finally: Sign up for the National Do Not Call Registry. You can do so online or by phone via the FTC.