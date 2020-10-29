pumpkin decorating

How to Turn Pumpkins Into Gorgeous Masterpieces — No Carving Necessary

If you love pumpkins but hate the mess of carving, Kate Richardson of @yearcheer has some tips on how to make your pumpkins pop without all the mess. And no knives needed!

She told Mom2Mom's Maria Sansone you can decoupage your pumpkin for a high-end look with almost no expense and very little effort.

All you need is some decoupage adhesive, like a mod podge glue , along with decorative and festive fabrics or bags.

Kate likes to take things like 'boo bags' dropped off at her house. Or you can use tissue paper or clear, cellophane bags that have decorative touches.

Then, all you do is decoupage the bags or fabric onto the pumpkins.

Kate says you can also take an artificial pumpkin and decoupage on family photos to create a keepsake that will be a favorite for years to come.

The pumpkins can be done in no time at all and are great for Halloween or Thanksgiving.

They make for great centerpieces too.

Watch the video above to see some gorgeous examples.

