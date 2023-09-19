How to watch Eagles vs. Buccaneers on Monday Night Football in Week 3

The Philadelphia Eagles will be well rested for their matchup against their fellow unbeaten Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Eagles have 10 days off between last Thursday's 34-28 victory over the Minnesota Vikings and their upcoming Monday Night Football showdown with the Bucs. Despite the Eagles' 2-0 start, the early season mini-bye week is a welcome break for a team battling injuries and still seeking its Super Bowl form of last season.

The Eagles are looking to get off to a 3-0 start for the second-straight season.

The Buccaneers are yet to lose in the post-Tom Brady era, with Baker Mayfield having taken over as starting quarterback. The Bucs opened the season with a 20-17 win over the Vikings and then took care of business against a struggling Chicago Bears team, with Mayfield throwing for 317 yards (171 of which went to Mike Evans) in a 27-17 win. An upset win over the defending NFC champions would certainly convert some non-believers.

Here's everything you need to know about how to watch the game.

When do the Eagles play the Bucs?

The Eagles and Buccaneers will kickoff on Monday at 7:15 p.m. ET. It is one of two NFL games being played on Monday night.

What TV channel is the Eagles vs. Bucs game on?

The matchup between the Eagles and Buccaneers will be broadcast nationally on ABC. Joe Buck is calling play-by-play, Troy Aikman is providing analysis and Lisa Salters is handling sideline reporting.

How to stream Eagles vs. Bucs live online

The Eagles vs. Bucs game will stream on ABC.

How to watch Eagles pregame and postgame coverage

Eagles Pregame Live begins at 6 p.m. ET on NBC Sports Philadelphia. You can stream the show here.

Eagles Postgame Live begins immediately after the game. You can watch on NBC Sports Philadelphia or stream it here.

How to listen to Eagles vs. Bucs on the radio

Eagles games can be heard on 94WIP throughout the season. Merrill Reese (play-by-play) and Mike Quick (analyst) will be on the call.

What is the weather forecast for Eagles vs. Bucs?

The weather in Tampa on Monday is expected to have a high of 90 degrees with a chance of thunderstorms, according to NBC10.