How to Watch: Jake Paul Vs. Tyron Woodley II, Live Stream, Fight Odds

How to watch: Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley II, live stream, odds

Jake Paul (4-0, 3 KOs) makes his return to the boxing ring for the third time this year against a familiar foe. Paul will square off against former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley (0-1) in a rematch of their high profile summer bout.

The youtuber-turned-prizefighter defeated Woodley by split decision and then quickly set his sights on Tommy Fury, the half-brother of WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury. But after Fury was forced to withdraw from the fight with a medical issue, Woodley was more than willing to step in on short notice.

Paul has found success in his short boxing career, carefully planning a course for himself that generates massive interest while minimizing risk as he continues to develop as a fighter. He began his career taking on fellow YouTuber Ali Enson Gib, and then knocked out former NBA point guard Nate Robinson in the co-main event of last fall’s Mike Tyson-Roy Jones Jr. fight card. Paul then made quick work of MMA star Ben Askren in April and bested Woodley in August.

Facing Fury was supposed to represent a step up in competition for Paul, who has yet to face an opponent with a background in professional boxing. But fighting Woodley again shouldn’t hinder the momentum that Paul has built throughout 2021.

The pair didn’t provide much fireworks in their first fight with the only notable moment being when Woodley had Paul against the ropes in the later rounds.

Paul has added an extra incentive for Woodley, pledging an extra $500,000 to the former mixed martial arts fighter if he can knock him out.

Paul-Woodley won’t be the only marquee bout on the four-fight main card. The pay-per-view will also feature the professional boxing debuts of former NBA All Star Deron Williams and former NFL All Pro Frank Gore.

Here is everything you need to know about the fight card including the latest odds from our partner, PointsBet Sportsbook.

When does Paul vs. Woodley II start?

The main card for Paul vs. Woodley II will begin at 9 p.m. ET on Saturday, Dec. 18 from Amalie Arena in Tampa, Fla.

When will Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley fight?

Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley II is the main event of the fight card. The fight is scheduled for eight rounds and ring walkouts should begin approximately at 12 a.m. ET.

When will Deron Williams and Frank Gore fight?

Deron Williams vs. Frank Gore is the second fight on the four-fight main card. The fight is scheduled for four rounds and will start approximately at 9:45 p.m., depending on the length of the first fight on the card.

Who is the favorite for Paul vs. Woodley II?

Jake Paul enters Saturday night’s main event as a -270 favorite, according to PointsBet. Tyron Woodley is currently a +190 underdog.

How can I watch Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley II?

Date: Dec. 18

Start time: 9 p.m. ET

Location: Amalie Arena, Tampa, Fla.

How to watch: Showtime PPV