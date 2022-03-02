How to watch the 2022 Big East Women's Basketball Tournament originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Guess what’s right around the corner for NCAA fans? Yes, it’s finally the biggest tournament of the year’s turn to take the screen.

Regular seasons are ending, March Madness is beginning and this can only mean one thing: it is time for the Big East.

Sixty-eight teams will qualify for the NCAA Tournament and the conference tournaments will help decide the field. There will be 32 teams that will receive automatic bids (after conference tournaments) and the rest of the teams will receive bids based on their 2021-22 seasons.

The Big East Women’s Basketball Tournament will begin on March 4 and run through March 7, all within the Mohegan Sun Arena in Connecticut.

Here’s everything you need to know about the 2022 Big East Women’s Basketball Tournament:

When is the 2022 Big East Tournament?

The 2022 Big East Women’s Basketball Tournament begins with the first round on Friday, March 4. Games will be played every day until the championship on Monday, March 7.

Where is the 2022 Big East Tournament?

The Women’s Big East Tournament will be played at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Conn. The Big East has a three-year agreement with Mohegan Sun – the arena hosted the tournament in 2021 and will do the same in 2022 and 2023.

What is the Big East Tournament bracket?

The top five seeds will receive a bye into the quarterfinals. Seeds one through five begin their tournament in the second round, while seeds six through 11 must play in the first round. Here’s the full matchups:

First round (March 4)

Game 1: No. 8 Providence vs. No. 9 Georgetown, 11 a.m. ET

Game 2: No. 7 St. John’s vs. No. 10 Xavier, 1:30 p.m. ET

Game 3: No. 6 Seton Hall vs. No. 11 Butler, 4 p.m. ET

Quarterfinals (March 5)

Game 4: No. 1 UConn vs. Winner of Game 1, 12 p.m. ET

Game 5: No. 4 DePaul vs. No. 5 Marquette, 2:30 p.m. ET

Game 6: No. 2 Villanova vs. Winner of Game 2, 7 p.m. ET

Game 7: No. 3 Creighton vs. Winner of Game 3, 9:30 p.m. ET

Semifinals (March 6)

Game 8: Winner of Game 4 vs. Winner of Game 5, 3 p.m. ET

Game 9: Winner of Game 6 vs. Winner of Game 7, 5:30 p.m. ET

Finals (March 7)

Game 10: Winner of Game 8 vs. Winner of Game 9, 8 p.m. ET

How do I watch the Big East Tournament?

The first round, quarterfinals and semifinals will be shown on Fox Sports 1 and in the Fox Sports App. Those games are also available to stream online here.

The championship game on Monday will be aired on FOX and streamed online here.

Who are the best players in the Big East?

Aneesah Morrow, DePaul: The freshman forward is ESPN’s No. 1 pick for who will win player of the year in the Big East Conference. She leads the nation with 24 double-doubles and 13.8 rebounds per game. The 6-foot-1 athlete averages 21.0 points per game and she has been named national freshman of the week four times.

Maddy Siegrist, Villanova: The 21-year-old forward is right behind DePaul’s Aneesah Morrow as one of the top competitors in this year’s Big East Tournament. She averages 26.3 points per game and 9.9 rebounds per game. Despite missing six games earlier this season with a broken hand, she is eligible for the scoring title, right behind the national leader Caitlin Clark (Iowa).

Evina Westbrook, UConn: This redshirt senior guard is playing her best basketball at the right time. The Huskies have won nine games in a row with the leadership of Westbrook. She averages 9.8 points per game, 3.6 rebounds and 3.4 assists. Westbrook improved her shooting percent from what was a 37.9 percent start all the way to a current 58.5 percent.

Paige Bueckers, UConn: The 20-year-old point guard was injured on Dec. 5 but just returned from her knee surgery, which repaired an anterior fracture and lateral meniscus tear. She might have been out for a bit but Bueckers is still the reigning 2020-21 Big East Player of the Year and therefore one to look out for.

Emma Robsiek, Creighton: CU is second place in the Big East standings and that is largely due to sophomore forward Emma Robsiek. Robsiek and her teammate Morgan Maly, who complement each other well, have led the team through vigorous pick-and-rolls, shots and rebounds. Robsiek averages 14.8 points per game and is a 36.3% 3-point shooter.