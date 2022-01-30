Howard Hesseman

Howard Hesseman, Star of ‘WKRP in Cincinnati,' Dies at 81

A staple of 80s comedy television, Hesseman played Dr. Johnny Fever in “WKRP in Cincinnati and Mr. Moore in "Head of the Class"

Beloved improvisation comedian and Emmy-nominated actor Howard Hesseman, best known for his role in "WKRP in Cincinnati," died following a surgery Saturday afternoon.

Hesseman, 81, died of complications from colon surgery, manager Robbie Kass confirmed to NBC News in a statement Sunday. He added that Hesseman will be "sorely missed and always treasured."

"He was a groundbreaking talent & life long friend and long time client, whose kindness and generosity was equaled by his influence and admiration to generations of actors and improvisational comedy throughout the world," Kass said.

