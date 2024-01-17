entertainment news

Hulk Hogan rescues teenage girl from overturned car after Florida crash

The Tampa Police Department said in an email Tuesday that there were only minor injuries from the crash

By Associated Press

Julio Aguilar/Getty Images

Retired wrestler Hulk Hogan and a friend rescued a teenage girl who was trapped in an overturned vehicle after a crash in Florida, according to Hogan's social media posts.

Hogan said on the social media platform X that he used a ball point pen to puncture the car's airbag and free the girl after witnessing the accident Sunday night in Tampa.

His new wife, yoga instructor Sky Daily, took to Facebook to praise the quick action taken by her 70-year-old husband and the couple's friend Jake Rask.

“By all appearances, she was unscathed, just really rattled, which is an absolute miracle!” Daily wrote.

The Tampa Police Department said in an email Tuesday that there were only minor injuries from the crash.

Hogan, whose real name is Terry Bollea, is a member of the WWE Hall of Fame and lives in the Tampa Bay area.

“Thank you God, all is well even now,” he said on X. “Amen HH.”

Copyright AP - Associated Press

