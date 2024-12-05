Earthquakes

Tsunami warning canceled in California after 7.0 off-shore earthquake

Several strong earthquakes were reported across Northern California Thursday morning.

By Kristofer Noceda

Several earthquakes struck Northern California Thursday, including a preliminary magnitude-7.0 offshore in the Pacific Ocean that triggered a tsunami warning along coastal areas from Santa Cruz through central Oregon.

The tsunami warning was canceled just before noon PT.

The temblor was centered in Scotia and reported at 10:44 a.m. Thursday.

Other earthquakes were reported around the same time:

The series of earthquakes triggered a tsunami warning from the Oregon border down to the Santa Cruz area:

"A tsunami Warning is now in effect which includes the coastal areas of California and Oregon from Davenport, California (10 miles NW of Santa Cruz) to Douglas/Lane Line, Oregon (10 miles SW of Florence). - Event details: Preliminary magnitude 7.3 (Mwp) earthquake / Lat: 40.348, Lon: -124.733 at 2024-12-05T18:44:24 UTC Tsunami warnings mean that a tsunami with significant inundation is expected or occurring. Warnings indicate that widespread dangerous coastal flooding accompanied by powerful currents are possible and may continue for several hours after the initial wave arrival."

Get the latest updates in our live blog.

Are you prepared for the next big one?

Earthquakes
