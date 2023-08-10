Hundreds in Texas combine to break s'mores-related Guinness World Record 

The s'more the merrier.

A group of 891 individuals in Texas recently set a Guinness World Record for the most people to simultaneously combine graham crackers, chocolate bars and marshmallows to make s'mores.

The record-breaking roast was held at S'moresapalooza in Grapevine, Texas on July 22. It was announced on Thursday, which of course is National S'mores Day.

Solo Stove, a home and outdoor lifestyle brand based in the area, provided 500 Mesa tabletop fire pits that were used by the group of record-breakers in unison to heat marshmallows over an open flame for up to 20 seconds, per the rule set by Guinness. The roasted marshmallows were then stacked with chocolate in between two graham crackers.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

"Then, you scarf," Ham from "The Sandlot" said in what is the most famous s'mores scene in movie history.

Each person who made a s’more had to do so unassisted, and of course eat it, to make the record official.

"Not even the heat of a hot summer night in Texas amplified by 500 fire pits could diminish the joy of coming together with our home community to break one incredibly tasty world record," Tyler DiGiovanni, the director of partnerships at Solo Stove said.

The group eclipsed the previous Guinness World Record for the most people making s'mores simultaneously of 801. That was set by the Girl Scouts of Middle Tennessee/Williamson County in August of 2018 while celebrating National S'mores Day and teaching fire safety.

That record stood for nearly five years, although the previous record holders are still indirectly represented because the Girl Scouts of Grand Prairie helped set the new mark after being invited to take part in S'moresapalooza by Solo Stove.

The company, which has headquarters in Grapevine, began the permit process to top the world record by purchasing a license in 2021, DiGiovanni said. The company flew in a Guinness World Record adjudicator from New York to moderate the record-breaking event, which was held at a Chicken N Pickle complex. There were three to four people per stove, with all who participated at least 12 years old, and one Guinness World Record steward volunteer judge for every 50 contestants to ensure that the s'mores were being made correctly.

Those who prepared and consumed the nearly 900 s'mores rewrote the history books with what were some very sticky fingers.

"Incidentally,” DiGiovanni said, “we may have broken the world record for the most sticky fingers in one place, too.”