Florida

Hurricane Debby blows $1 million worth of cocaine onto Florida Keys beach

U.S. Border Patrol officials said Debby is responsible for blowing 25 packages containing more than $1 million worth of cocaine onto a beach.

By NBC6

NBC Universal, Inc.

Hurricane Debby roared ashore in northern Florida Monday morning, but not before it blew a large amount of cocaine onto a beach in the Florida Keys.

U.S. Border Patrol officials said Debby is responsible for blowing 25 packages containing more than $1 million worth of cocaine onto a beach.

STAY IN THE KNOW

icon

Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.
icon

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

The cocaine, around 70 pounds in total, was found by a good Samaritan, who contacted authorities.

Border Patrol officials seized the drugs.


329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Florida
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us