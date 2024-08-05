Hurricane Debby to bring heavy rains and flooding to Florida, Georgia and South Carolina

Hurricane Debby made landfall in northern Florida Monday morning as a Category 1 storm, bringing heavy rain, flooding and "life-threatening" storm surge, forecasters said.

Debby made landfall about 7 a.m. Monday near Steinhatchee with maximum sustained winds of 80 mph, bringing the rural Big Bend region its second hurricane in less than a year, according to the National Hurricane Center in Miami.

STAY IN THE KNOW Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are. Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Debby was expected to slow and turn northeast, meandering across north Florida and southeast Georgia later Monday, with the hurricane center saying it could produce “catastrophic flooding in some locations.”

The storm is expected to move off the southeast U.S. coast late Tuesday, and it could potentially come back inland over South Carolina on Thursday.



329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

Steinhatchee is in Taylor County, roughly 90 miles south of Tallahassee. On Aug. 30, 2023, Hurricane Idalia made landfall in Taylor County’s Keaton Beach with maximum sustained winds of 125 mph and storm surge of 7 to 12 feet along the coast. It then caused widespread damage as it moved across North Florida.

Debby, potentially a historic rainmaker, started pounding the Gulf Coast on Sunday, and more than 150,000 utility customers were without power Monday morning, including more than 25,000 Duke Energy Florida customers in the Tampa Bay region.

The state Division of Emergency Management said tornado watches and warnings were in effect across the state.

#Debby is forecast to slow down and possibly even stall across the Southeast coast. This means flash flooding. Some spots in yellow could top 18" of rain. Stay with @nbc6https://t.co/PKdbgxwLAa pic.twitter.com/wsPiz0VIFO — Adam Berg (@AdamBergNBC6) August 5, 2024

Nearly 214,000 customers were without power in Florida on Monday morning, according to PowerOutage.com.

Debby is the fourth named storm of the 2024 Atlantic hurricane season.

Forecasters had warned heavy amounts of rain from Debby could spawn catastrophic flooding in Florida, South Carolina and Georgia.

Debby moved across western Cuba on Saturday as a depression before it reached the eastern Gulf of Mexico, where it reached tropical storm status, the NHC said. Debby stayed over the open waters of the Gulf through the day on Sunday.

#Debby will weaken to a tropical storm today but then slow down over Georgia and the Carolinas. This means huge rains are in the forecast. Well over a foot in some spots. @nbc6https://t.co/PKdbgxwLAa pic.twitter.com/ElwGOmXHT4 — Adam Berg (@AdamBergNBC6) August 5, 2024

A hurricane warning was in effect for the Florida Gulf coast from the Suwannee River to the Ochlockonee River, while a hurricane watch was in effect for the Florida coast west of the Ochlockonee River to Indian Pass and the Florida coast east of the Suwannee River to Yankeetown.

Storm surge warnings are in play across the #BigBend of #Florida south to #Tampa. Storm surge warnings for parts of #Georgia and #SouthCarolina too. The surge in the Big Bend region is over the top and life threatening. Stay with @nbc6https://t.co/PKdbgxwLAa pic.twitter.com/b2IsboFoKo — Adam Berg (@AdamBergNBC6) August 5, 2024

"This rainfall will likely result in areas of locally considerable flash and urban flooding, with river flooding expected," the NHC said.

Impacts in South Florida

The heavy rain over the weekend has moved out for the most part but additional scattered showers and storms are possible along with breezy conditions over the next couple of days.

A small craft advisory was in effect along with a high risk of rip currents.

Hurricane Debby has also caused significant travel delays in South Florida.

On Sunday, there were extremely long lines at the customer service counters at Miami International Airport.

According to airport management, some 107 flight arrivals and another 79 flights that were scheduled to depart from MIA were canceled Sunday afternoon.

The flight monitoring platform FlightAware says some 248 landings and takeoffs had been delayed due to bad weather.