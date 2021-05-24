Husband of Jessica Edwards Due in Court Today in Connection to Her Death

The husband of missing South Windsor mother Jessica Edwards was arrested in connection with her death and will appear in court today.

Edwards was a 30-year-old South Windsor woman and mom to a 7-month-old baby boy. After over a week of searching, her body was found Friday in a wooded area in East Hartford.

The family of Jessica Edwards, community leaders, and even strangers came to Hartford Friday to begin a search for the 30-year-old mother, who has been missing since Monday.

Edwards' husband, 22-year-old Tahj Hutchinson, has been arrested and faces first-degree manslaughter charges in connection with her death.

Police told NBC Connecticut that they were able to obtain a confession from Hutchinson, but did not provide details on what the confession entailed. He is currently being held on a $1 million bond.

Investigators said more charges may be filed pending the results of an autopsy and the ongoing investigation.

"We believe we have a good grasp on what happened," said South Windsor Police Sgt. Mark Cleverdon.

State police spent much of Friday searching the area of Chipper Drive, not far from Hockanum River Linear Park. Her body was found in a wooded area beyond the end of Driver Road, according to police.

The South Windsor community came out to support the family of mother Jessica Edwards by holding a vigil in her honor Saturday.

"We want the Edwards family to especially know that this community is behind them 100%. And anything we can do for them, we'll be there to support them," said South Windsor Mayor Andrew Paterna.

Police said Friday that Edwards' child is safe and with family members.

Officials said they were able to locate Edwards' body after receiving "technological data," later clarified as location data from a phone. South Windsor police said they have been trying to pinpoint her every move from the moment she left her mother’s house on Mother’s Day to when she was reported missing the next day.

Hutchinson is currently in the custody of South Windsor police. He is set to appear at Manchester Superior Court after 9 a.m. today. The investigation is ongoing.