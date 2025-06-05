The Last ‘Huzzah!': Free Jacks' culture starts with fans like Dave McVey

If you’ve ever caught a New England Free Jacks home match, chances are you’ve heard the crowd erupt in a thunderous “HUZZAH!” after a try is scored. It’s loud, it’s proud, and it’s become part of what makes a Free Jacks game at Quincy's Veterans Memorial Stadium one of the most fun, electric atmospheres in New England sports.

But do you know where that chant came from? Meet Dave McVey: the man behind the “Huzzah.”

Since the Free Jacks launched in 2018, McVey has missed just one home game. He’s not just a fan. He’s family. He helped plant the roots of the Free Jacks’ game-day culture -- something that’s now drawing thousands of new fans to Quincy every season.

“I’ve been a rugby guy for a long time,” said McVey. “But I knew not everyone in the crowd would be. I just wanted a way for people to focus and get excited when something big happened -- like scoring a try.”

So, he made a sign. Just foam board, a Sharpie, and an idea. After every Free Jacks try, he’d hold it up and bellow: “HUZZAH!” And slowly but surely, the rest of the stadium started joining in. Now, the chant echoes across Veterans Memorial Stadium, and even followed the team to championship matches in Chicago and San Diego.

Free Jacks fan Dave McVey leads the crowd at Veterans Memorial Stadium in a "Huzzah!" chant before every match.

That beat-up old sign? It's been taped, re-taped, and battle-tested in all kinds of New England weather. But to McVey, it’s more than a poster board, it’s a symbol of the culture this club has built.

“The idea that it might be retired and passed on to the team… that means a lot,” he said. “It’s a little piece of my contribution.”

And that’s what makes rugby (especially the Free Jacks) so special. This isn’t just a team. It’s a community. And traditions like “Huzzah” don’t come from marketing departments or halftime promos, they come from the people in the stands.

Today, there are multiple “Huzzah” signs around the stadium. More fans, more voices, and more kids shouting the chant with their families. Dave’s own daughters, Cora and Abby, have been doing it with him since the beginning. For the McVeys, it’s a family thing. And now, it’s become a stadium-wide celebration.

Off the field, McVey teaches social-emotional learning in Newton. On weekends, he still referees rugby matches after spending 15 years playing and coaching the game. But his heart is with the Free Jacks, and this year, the team returned the love.

At the May 10th “Quincy Day” match, presented by Delta, the Free Jacks surprised Dave with a $500 Delta flight voucher to thank him for his loyalty and passion.

“I didn’t see it coming at all,” he said. “I was really grateful. Normally, I’d use that to fly to the championship, but this year, it’s in Providence!”

So what’s next? “Maybe I’ll save it for an away match next year,” McVey grinned. “Or a wedding in Vegas. Who knows?”

And while the future may hold new adventures for Dave, one chapter is about to close in unforgettable fashion.

At the Free Jacks' home playoff game on June 15, Dave McVey will officially present the original “Huzzah” sign to the team, retiring it as a legendary piece of Free Jacks history.

Fans are encouraged to be there in person to witness the handoff and join in the sign’s final, thunderous “HUZZAH!” The sign will be framed and permanently displayed at the Free Jacks’ Training Facility, a lasting tribute to the passionate supporters who helped build this culture from the stands up.

“I’ve always been struck by how humble and approachable everyone in the club is—players, coaches, office staff, all of them,” he said. “It really is something special.”

Free Jacks aren’t just winning on the scoreboard. They’re building something lasting, a culture where anyone, rugby diehard or total newcomer, can belong.

Looking to be part of that culture? There’s no better place to start than at a match. Catch the Free Jacks at home on Sunday, June 15 at and don’t forget to practice your loudest “HUZZAH!”