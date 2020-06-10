Oklahoma City Police Department

’I Can’t Breathe,’ Oklahoma Man Tells Police Before Dying. ‘I Don’t Care,’ Officer Responds.

Newly released video of the 2019 incident shows officers restraining Derrick Scott, 42, who is heard asking repeatedly for his medicine and saying he can’t breathe

Body camera video during the arrest of Derrick Elliot Scott on May 20, 2019, in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
Oklahoma City Police Department

Newly released body camera footage from an arrest in Oklahoma City last year shows a suspect saying "I can’t breathe" before he died at a hospital.

In the May 20, 2019 footage, released this week by the Oklahoma City Police Department, three officers are seen restraining the man, Derrick Scott, 42, who can be heard asking repeatedly for his medicine and saying that he can’t breathe, NBC News reports.

"I don’t care," one of the officers, Jarred Tipton, can be heard replying at one point. "You can breathe just fine," another officer can be heard saying a couple of minutes later.

U.S. & World

George Floyd 11 hours ago

’It’s on You’: Philonise Floyd Implores Congress to Deliver Justice for His Brother

Donald Trump 7 hours ago

Trump: No Change at Bases Named for Confederate Officers

Scott, who appears unresponsive several minutes into the footage, was later pronounced dead at a local hospital. An autopsy obtained by NBC News lists his cause of death as a collapsed lung.

The incident began after officers were called to an area south of downtown Oklahoma City shortly before 2 p.m. after someone reported that a black man was arguing with people and brandishing a gun, Oklahoma City police Capt. Larry Withrow said in a statement.

Read the full story at NBCNews.com

This article tagged under:

Oklahoma City Police DepartmentGeorge FloydOklahoma
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Virtual Connection Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBCLX Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us