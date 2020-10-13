Cougar

‘I Don't Feel Like Dying Today': Utah Hiker Is Chased by Cougar

"No, no, go away, please go away,” Burgess said as he backed away from the cougar. “Come on, dude"

Kyle Burgess/NBC News

A Saturday afternoon hike turned into a nearly six-minute scary encounter with a cougar as the animal tracked Kyle Burgess in a Utah park.

The 26-year-old came across four cougar cubs near a trail in Provo's Slate Canyon Park in Provo at about 5 p.m. on Saturday. An adult cougar, likely the mother, began tracking Burgess. The cat hissed at him at one point.

It was only until Burgess threw a rock that the cougar retreated.

He began recording the encounter on his mobile phone. Read more at NBCNews.com.

Cougar
