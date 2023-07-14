‘Idiot' Jan. 6 rioter who stole John Lewis photo from Nancy Pelosi's office sentenced to more than 4 years in prison

A self-described "idiot" who stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6 and stole a wallet and a framed photo of the late civil rights icon Rep. John Lewis from then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's office was sentenced to more than four years in federal prison on Friday.

Kevin Lyons, a 40-year-old father from Chicago, was previously found guilty of a felony count of obstruction of an official proceeding along with disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building and entering and remaining in a restricted building.

U.S. District Judge Beryl Howell sentenced Lyons to 51 months — four years and three months — in federal prison, saying that it was very rare for her to have a defendant appear before her who described their childhood as "perfect," as Lyons did. Lyons has "no excuse" for his conduct, she said.

Lyons recorded himself as he stole a wallet with around $150 in cash from a staff member's jacket. The framed photograph he stole was a gift given to Pelosi about two months after Lewis' death, federal prosecutors said. It showed Pelosi, D-Calif., and Lewis, D-Ga., — who was a member of the Freedom Riders, spoke during the 1963 March on Washington and had his skull fractured by an Alabama state trooper as he tried to march across a bridge in Selma in 1965 — at what used to be known as the "Door of No Return” at Elmina Castle in Ghana. As Assistant U.S. Attorney Sean McCauley said Friday, "countless Africans passed through" that door en route to their enslavement.

