IMAGES: Stunning Photos From New England's 1st Widespread Snowfall

Snow was falling Friday morning across New England, coating branches, leaves and many roads. Our photographer Mark Garfinkel took these photos of snowy scenes.

6 photos
1/6
NBC Boston
Pumpkins are coated with fresh snow in Sudbury, Mass.
2/6
NBC Boston
Fall and winter scenes reflected in the water in Sudbury, Mass.
3/6
NBC Boston
Scenes of fall and winter clash at Wayside Inn Road in Sudbury, Mass.
4/6
NBC Boston
Fall leaves stand out amid the fresh coat of snow in Sudbury, Mass.
5/6
NBC Boston
Sudbury’s historic Wayside Inn during the first snowfall of the season.
6/6
NBC Boston
First snowfall at Main St. in Marlborough, Mass.

This article tagged under:

new england snowfallsnowsnowfall

More Photo Galleries

Hour-by-Hour Timeline of New England's 1st Widespread Snowfall of the Season
Hour-by-Hour Timeline of New England's 1st Widespread Snowfall of the Season
2020 Billboard Music Awards: Top Moments From the Show
2020 Billboard Music Awards: Top Moments From the Show
Indigenous People's Day in Salem, Mass.: PHOTOS
Indigenous People's Day in Salem, Mass.: PHOTOS
PHOTOS: Powerful Storm Causes Damage in Mass. Communities
PHOTOS: Powerful Storm Causes Damage in Mass. Communities
Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Virtual Connection Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us