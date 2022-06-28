Roe v. Wade

In Flurry of Court Activity, Rulings on Abortion Bans Mixed

Some clinics initially turned patients away soon after the high court ruling came down, then reopened as judges ruled in their favor

By Amy Forliti and Geoff Mulvihill

NBC Universal, Inc.

A federal court has allowed Tennessee to ban abortions as early as six weeks into pregnancy. Texas is already enforcing a six-week ban, but a judge Tuesday temporarily blocked an even stricter decades-old law from taking effect. The moves embody a flurry of activity that was set off at courthouses across the country after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade last week and ruled that terminating a pregnancy is not a constitutional right. Roughly half the states are expected to prohibit or severely limit the procedure now that the high court has left it up to them.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.
Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Roe v. Wadeabortion rights
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic LX News Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us