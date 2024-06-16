Infant dead in apparent drowning in Bridgeport, Conn.

A three-year-old has died after an apparent drowning in Bridgeport over the weekend, according to police.

Emergency crews responded to a home on Orland Street around 8 p.m. Saturday for a report of a possible drowning involving an infant.

When emergency crews arrived, they immediately began CPR and other lifesaving measures on the child.

The child was taken to Bridgeport Hospital and was later pronounced dead.

Detectives are investigating the incident. At this time, police said it appears to be an accidental drowning.