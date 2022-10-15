Injured Bristol, Conn. Officer Fatally Shot Suspect Who Killed 2 Other Officers

Police have released new information about the ambush-style shooting in Bristol earlier this week that killed two officers and seriously injured another.

Officers were called to a home on Redstone Hill road on Wednesday night after getting a report of a domestic disturbance. State police said preliminary information appears to point to the 911 call being a deliberate act to lure law enforcement to the scene.

When police arrived, state police said 35-year-old Nicholas Brutcher was outside and shots were fired, fatally wounding 34-year-old Bristol police officer Alex Hamzy at the scene.

Sgt. Dustin DeMonte, 35, was also shot. He was transported from the scene and was later pronounced dead, police said.

Bristol police say Officer Alec Iurato, 26, who was struck by gunfire, returned fire and killed Brutcher.

Officer Iurato was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, underwent surgery and is now recovering, investigators added. He was released from the hospital on Thursday.

Brutcher's brother was also shot and was transported to the hospital to be treated for wounds.

Processions Held to Transport Fallen Officers

Two processions were held for Sgt. DeMonte and Officer Hamzy on Friday.

Sgt. DeMonte was taken to a funeral home in North Haven from the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner. Roads in the area were closed as the community paid respects to the fallen officer.

Officer Iurato was seen on crutches at the procession for Sgt. DeMonte at North Haven Funeral Home.

A police procession transporting Hamzy from the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner to a Terryville funeral home passed directly through a vigil. Many people in the crowd said thanks to the men and women in blue as they drove by.

Vigil Held Honoring Sgt. DeMonte and Officer Hamzy

A candlelight vigil honoring fallen Sgt. DeMonte and Officer Hamzy took place in front of the Bristol Police Department on Friday night.

A very large crowd turned out for the vigil, all paying their respects and remembering the Bristol officers.

Photos: Strong Show of Support in Honor of Fallen Bristol Police Officers

Support Continues Pouring in for Bristol Police

In the days since the shooting, support has been pouring in for Bristol police.

The lobby of the police department is filled with flowers, balloons and notes, including handwritten messages from young children.

They have messages, including “thank you,” “thank you for protecting Bristol people,” “stay strong” and “stay safe out there.” They also express their sadness.

Some of the items in the lobby of the police department also come from other departments showing their support.

Flowers and notes are also being collected on a cruiser outside of the police department.

A portrait of each fallen officer now hangs outside of the police department, honoring their life and work as the tributes continue to pour in.

Crisis therapy dogs and their partners are also being used to provide support. The teams are trained in psychological first aid and crisis stress management. The dogs are more than therapy dogs - they are particularly prepared to respond to tragedy.

Foundation to Pay Off Fallen Sergeant's Mortgage

The Tunnel to Towers Foundation announced that they will pay off the mortgage on Sgt. DeMonte's home.

The foundation said they'll immediately take on the mortgage for DeMonte's home. The Tunnel to Towers Fallen First Responders Home Program pays off mortgages for families of first responders that are killed in the line of duty and leave behind young children.

DeMonte was a 10-year veteran of the force. He's a dad of two young kids with a third on the way.

Officials with Tunnel to Towers said they will also be providing financial support to Officer Hamzy's family.

Fundraisers Set Up to Support Fallen Officers' Families

Multiple fundraisers have been set up to support the fallen officers' families. Police are urging people to only use sanctioned fundraisers.

Bristol police said the Fund the First fundraiser is directly benefiting the families of Sgt. DeMonte and Officer Hamzy. The fundraiser is through the Bristol Police Benevolent Association. More information about the fundraiser can be found here.

A sign store in Bristol is selling special lawn signs to help honor the city's fallen officers and 100% of the proceeds will be donated to the families of the officers who were shot and killed Wednesday night, according to the store owner.

The Bristol Police Union has also set up a Bristol Police Heroes Fund with Thomaston Savings Bank. To make a donation to the fund set up at Thomaston Savings Bank, you can visit any branch or click here.

A secure collection box has also been set up at the Bristol Police Department.

Authorities ask residents not to donate to any phone solicitations.