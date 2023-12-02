Injuries reported in fiery 3-vehicle crash on I-93 in NH

Multiple injuries are being reported after a three-vehicle crash and subsequent fire on Interstate 93 in Bow, New Hampshire on Saturday.

State police said shortly after 3 p.m. that I-93 north and south were closed at mile marker 31 in Bow due to a motor vehicle crash involving a fire.

Southbound lanes reopened a short time later, and one lane reopened northbound around 3:40 p.m.

State police said some injuries were reported, but the extent is not yet known.

Photos from the scene showed one vehicle fully engulfed in flames in the woods alongside the road, and large traffic delays.

Update: One lane has reopened on I-93 Northbound in Bow. pic.twitter.com/Ps2o6CqaXq — New Hampshire State Police (@NH_StatePolice) December 2, 2023

No further details were immediately available.