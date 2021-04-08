Matt Gaetz

Investigators in Matt Gaetz Inquiry Looking Into Bahamas Travel, Sources Say

Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., has denied wrongdoing and said that he never had sex with a 17-year-old as an adult and that he has never paid for sex

Federal investigators are looking into Rep. Matt Gaetz's travel to the Bahamas with women and specifically whether those women were paid to travel for sex, which could violate federal law, a law enforcement official and another person familiar with the matter told NBC News.

Investigators are also looking into whether Gaetz, R-Fla., and one of his associates used the internet to search for women they could pay for sex, the sources said.

Gaetz, who has not been charged with any crime, has repeatedly denied wrongdoing.

There has been no response to a request for comment sent to his representatives.

