Xavior Harrelson

Iowa Authorities Search for Missing 11-Year-Old Boy

Xavior Harrelson disappeared Thursday

Xavior Harrelson.
Poweshiek County Sheriff's Office

Authorities in Iowa searched Tuesday for Xavior Harrelson, an 11-year boy who disappeared last Thursday.

"As we receive information, we are exhausting those investigative leads," Mitch Mortvedt, the assistant director of the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigations, told NBC affiliate KWWL of Waterloo.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

"We are also expanding our search perimeter in and around the Montezuma area," he said.

U.S. & World

tulsa race massacre 21 hours ago

Biden Decries ‘Horrific' Tulsa Massacre in Emotional Speech

Immigration 6 hours ago

US Formally Ends Policy for Asylum-Seekers to Wait in Mexico

Harrelson was last seen at about 11 a.m. CT on Thursday wearing blue pajama bottoms, a red T-shirt and black tennis shoes in Montezuma, about 60 miles east of Des Moines, according to the Poweshiek County Sheriff's Office.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com

This article tagged under:

Xavior HarrelsonIowa
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Food & Drink
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us