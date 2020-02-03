Results for Iowa Caucuses Delayed as State Democratic Party Finds ‘Inconsistencies’

The Iowa presidential caucuses were thrown into chaos late Monday after the state Democratic Party said it found "inconsistencies" in the reporting of results and some election workers encountered issues with a new results app, NBC News reported.

"We found inconsistencies in the reporting of three sets of results. In addition to the tech systems being used to tabulate results, we are also using photos of results and a paper trail to validate that all results match and ensure that we have confidence and accuracy in the numbers we report," state party communications director Mandy McClure said.

"This is simply a reporting issue, the app did not go down and this is not a hack or an intrusion. The underlying data and paper trail is sound and will simply take time to further report the results," McClure added.

The state party had earlier said it was carrying out "quality control checks, making sure the numbers are accurate."

