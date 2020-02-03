Iowa caucuses

Results for Iowa Caucuses Delayed as State Democratic Party Finds ‘Inconsistencies’

The delays caused widespread confusion, and some election workers struggled with the new results app

John Locher/AP

The Iowa presidential caucuses were thrown into chaos late Monday after the state Democratic Party said it found "inconsistencies" in the reporting of results and some election workers encountered issues with a new results app, NBC News reported.

"We found inconsistencies in the reporting of three sets of results. In addition to the tech systems being used to tabulate results, we are also using photos of results and a paper trail to validate that all results match and ensure that we have confidence and accuracy in the numbers we report," state party communications director Mandy McClure said.

"This is simply a reporting issue, the app did not go down and this is not a hack or an intrusion. The underlying data and paper trail is sound and will simply take time to further report the results," McClure added.

U.S. & World

Iowa caucuses 23 mins ago

‘Quality Checks’ Lead to Delays in Iowa Caucus Results

impeachment 6 hours ago

Trump Trial Closing Arguments Aim at Voters, History

The state party had earlier said it was carrying out "quality control checks, making sure the numbers are accurate."

For the full story, go to NBCNews.com.

This article tagged under:

Iowa caucusesDemocratic PartyelectionElection 2020
Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video NBC10 Boston Digital Originals Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Food & Drink Uniquely Boston
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us