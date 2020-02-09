Decision 2020

Iowa Officially Gives Buttigieg the Largest Delegate Count, Followed Closely by Sanders

The decision comes despite the fact that the results are rife with potential errors and inconsistencies. NBC News has not called a winner in the race

Win McNamee/Getty Images

The Iowa Democratic Party on Sunday allocated delegates based on the results of last week’s Iowa caucuses, giving former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg the largest delegate count, followed closely by Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt.

The party said it would, based on the results of the race it had collected, award 14 delegates to Buttigieg and 12 delegates to Sanders, NBC News reports.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass, will receive 8 delegates, while former Vice President Joe Biden will receive 6 and Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., will receive 1, the party said.

U.S. & World

Oscars 7 mins ago

Live Coverage of the 2020 Academy Awards

Decision 2020 5 hours ago

NH Poses a Last Chance for Some Struggling 2020 Democrats

NBC News is not calling a winner in the first-in-the-nation contest, and the NBC News Decision Desk is not making any independent delegate allocations at this time.

Get more from NBC News

This article tagged under:

Decision 2020Bernie SandersPETE BUTTIGIEG
Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video NBC10 Boston Digital Originals Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Food & Drink Uniquely Boston
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us