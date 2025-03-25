Instagram

Is Instagram down? Reports of issues with comments grow Tuesday

Users also reported issues with Facebook's website and app, according the website Downdetector.

By NBC New York Staff

Instagram users were reporting issues with the popular social media networking service Tuesday morning, according to Downdetector.

Reports began to increase around 9 a.m., with the most common complaint being about the ability to use comments on the app and that comments were not loading or showing up.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE

icon

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

The Instagram Communications account on X has not posted any update or information as of 10:30 a.m. ET.

Is Facebook down?

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

In the same timeframe Tuesday morning, Facebook users reported issued signing in or logging into the service, Downdetector reported.

Facebook and Instagram are both owned by Meta.

NBC New York has reached out to Meta for comment and more information.

This article tagged under:

Instagram
Dashboard
Newsletters Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us