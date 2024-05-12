Is Target open on Mother's Day 2024? Details on Sunday store hours

Sometimes the most important people in your life can be the most difficult to shop for.

If your mom always pulls the classic “your presence is my present” line, then you’re not alone.

After all, there wouldn’t be so many Mother’s Day gift guides in existence if shopping for Mom was easy.

This Mother’s Day, focus on giving your mom the gift of family time. Show her how much she's cherished by treating her to a day full of pampering, gift her with a thoughtful card, or plan an unforgettable Mother's Day brunch that she won't soon forget.

Whatever you decide to do, plan the day out well in advance for your Mother’s Day extravaganza. Of course, with all the pomp and circumstance of the special day, it’s inevitable that a few to-dos will fall through the cracks.

It’s Mother's Day, after all, one of the biggest brunch holidays on the year, which means that many retailers and restaurants will have adjusted their Sunday store hours to accommodate the crowds.

If you’re looking to find out if a Target near you is open this year, then you’re in luck — we’ve got all the details on Target’s Easter store hours — and you’re going to want to brush up before you head out the door on Sunday, May 12.

Is Target open on Mother's Day 2024?

Reliable just like Mom, Target is always there for you when you need it most.

“Target stores will be operating on Mother’s Day weekend with our normal store business hours, which vary by location,” a spokesperson for the company tells TODAY.com.

For additional details, you can find your local Target's hours through the store locator seen here.

