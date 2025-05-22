Live updates: 2 Israeli Embassy staff killed at DC Jewish museum in antisemitic attack, leaders say

What to Know Two Israeli Embassy staff were shot and killed in front of the Capital Jewish Museum in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday night as they left an event hosted by the American Jewish Committee.

The Israeli Embassy to the United States identified the victims of the shooting as Yaron Lischinsky and Sarah Lynn Milgrim. Israeli Ambassador Yechiel Leiter said they were a young couple about to get engaged.

The suspect is identified as 30-year-old Elias Rodriguez of Chicago. Authorities believe he is the lone actor in the crime.

Video shows the suspect shouting, "Free, free Palestine" as he was taken into custody shortly after the shooting.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said Thursday that he was “shocked” by the “horrific, antisemitic” shooting, while U.S. President Donald Trump said on social media: "These horrible D.C. killings, based obviously on antisemitism, must end, NOW!"

