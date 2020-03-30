Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu to Self-Isolate After Aide Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is self-isolating after one of his aides tested positive for the coronavirus.

The prime minister’s office said Monday that Netanyahu and his close staff would remain in isolation until an epidemiological investigation into his contact with the aide had been completed. The ministry of health and the prime minister’s personal physician would determine the day to end the isolation, Netanyahu’s office said.

The announcement came as Israel’s longest-serving prime minister is currently negotiating to form an emergency unity government with his chief political rival, Benny Gantz. It looks set to allow Netanyahu to retain power. Israel has recorded more than 4,300 positive cases, including 482 in the last 24 hours, according to the health ministry. Fifteen people have died in Israel due to the disease.