It's Back! Giant Ice Disk Returns to Maine River Amid Cold Snap

The ice disk was first spotted in the Presumpscot River in Westbrook in 2019

By Marc Fortier

A giant ice disk first seen in a Maine river in 2019 has returned amid the recent stretch of frigid weather.

The ice disk was spotted in the Presumpscot River in Westbrook this week, three years after it made its first appearance, according to News Center Maine. It's in about the same location as it was before.

The ice disk was spotted again in 2020, but it was in 2019 that the natural phenomenon went viral, drawing people from across the country to see it.

Unlike its predecessor, which was a near-perfect circle, the 2020 edition was more of a blob and was covered in snow. This year's version appears to more closely resemble the original.

It was a viral sensation in 2019, and now Maine has a 2020 version of its popular ice disk.

