Ja Morant, other athletes react to Kyle Rittenhouse verdict originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

​Kyle Rittenhouse was acquitted of all charges Friday, pleading self-defense in a deadly shooting in Kenosha, Wis.

The Rittenhouse trial became a subject of controversy as debates around gun laws, vigilantism and racial injustice remain prevalent in the U.S.

Rittenhouse had been charged with homicide, attempted homicide and reckless endangerment after killing two men and wounding a third with an AR-15 rifle at a protest in the summer of 2020.

Current and former athletes from around the sports world reacted to the verdict and called out the hypocrisy of the laws in Wisconsin.

Memphis Grizzlies star point guard Ja Morant said he was not surprised with the verdict shortly after it was announced.

not surprised at all , smh ... — Ja Morant (@JaMorant) November 19, 2021

Memphis rapper Young Dolph was shot and killed Wednesday afternoon in front of a cookie shop, sparking conversation around gun laws in the state of Tennessee.

Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell responded to Morant's tweet echoing a similar sentiment.

I’m not even surprised! — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) November 19, 2021

Former Washington and Baltimore Ravens quarterback Robert Griffin III questioned the justice system after Rittenhouse was acquitted while Julius Jones was given a life sentence without parole after killing businessman Paul Howell during a carjacking in 1999.

Kyle Rittennhouse can kill without a sliver of doubt & walk free but Julius Jones is in jail for life without the chance for parole after being on death row for 20 years with all types of doubt in his case. What is Justice? God help us. — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) November 19, 2021

Former Boston Celtics guard Isaiah Thomas wrote on Twitter that he worries for his own life and the lives of his children after seeing the news of the Rittenhouse verdict.

"You can be white and get away with anything!!!!" Thomas said in the tweet. "Im scared for my life and my kids' life."

Former San Francisco 49ers QB and social activist Colin Kaepernick argued that the country needs to abolish the current system in order to stop what he views as "terroristic acts" of white supremacy.

We just witnessed a system built on white supremacy validate the terroristic acts of a white supremacist.



This only further validates the need to abolish our current system. White supremacy cannot be reformed. — Colin Kaepernick (@Kaepernick7) November 19, 2021

Former Chicago Bears running back Matt Forte also commented on the verdict stating that hope should never be placed in America and the justice system.

Days like today are great reminders of why we don’t and should never place our hope in America and the judicial system. But be not deceived God is not mocked. There’s a higher court room that we’ll all enter and stand before a righteous judge where true justice is inescapable! pic.twitter.com/SDxGMDdPEc — Matt Forte (@MattForte22) November 19, 2021



