Country Singer Jake Hoot Wins ‘The Voice’ Season 17

Country singer Jake Hoot has won "The Voice," snagging coach Kelly Clarkson her third win.

The packed-to-the-brim finale of season 17 was a big night for all the coaches and their top four finalists, as each of the coaches had a finalist competing, and everybody got to perform with some pretty major names on a major stage.

Team Gwen Stefani's Rose Short landed in fourth place, followed by Team John Legend's Katie Kadan in third place, and Team Blake's Ricky Duran in second place.

The finale featured performances from a ton of season 17 finalists and stars including Adam Lambert, Dua Lipa, Gary Clark Jr., Little Big Town, Black Eyed Peas, and even Jennifer Hudson singing "Memory," from Cats, but without the digital fur technology.

Hoot debuted his original song "Better Without Her" on last night's episode of "The Voice," and clearly won America over with his tales of seeing thunder and hearing the dark.

The show returns in the spring on NBC with new first-time coach Nick Jonas!

