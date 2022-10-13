capitol riot

Jan. 6 Committee Plans to Vote on Subpoena for Trump, Sources Say

The subpoena would come more than a year since the committee began investigating the insurrection

The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol plans to vote to subpoena former President Donald Trump, sources familiar with the committee's plans told NBC News Thursday.

Members of the panel, which held what was expected to be its final hearing before the midterm elections Thursday, had previously said that they were still considering seeking an interview with Trump or former Vice President Mike Pence.

The subpoena would come more than a year since the committee began investigating the insurrection. The panel has already conducted more than 1,000 interviews and depositions. It has received hundreds of thousands of documents and there are 100 subpoenas that were publicly known to be issued.

