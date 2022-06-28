capitol riot

Hutchinson: Trump Knew Supporters Were Armed, Said ‘Let My People In' to WH Rally Anyway

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Former Mark Meadows aide Cassidy Hutchinson said that when she attended Trump's Jan. 6 rally at the White House ellipse along with the presidential motorcade, she overheard the president say that he knew many of his supporters were armed but that he wanted them to be allowed in anyway.

"I was in the vicinity of a conversation where I overheard the president say something to the effect of 'You know, I don't effing care that they have weapons. They're not here to hurt me. Take the effing mags away. Let my people in,'" Hutchinson told the Jan. 6 committee in videotaped testimony. The "mags" referred to the magnetometers which had been set up to screen attendees for weapons.

She said Trump pushed back against his advance team's assertions that Secret Service could not stand down or remove the weapons screeners. "He said something to the effect of, 'Eff the Secret Service. I'm the president,'" Hutchinson testified.

This is a live update. Click here for complete coverage of the Jan. 6 hearings.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

capitol riot Jun 22

Jan. 6 Panel in Possession of New Trump Documentary Footage

capitol riot Jun 23

‘Just Say It Was Corrupt': Trump Pressed DOJ to Sow Doubt in Election Outcome

capitol riot Jun 23

GOP Lawmakers Sought Pardons After Capitol Riot, Former Trump Aides Say

This article tagged under:

capitol riotMark MeadowsJan. 6 committee
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic LX News Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us