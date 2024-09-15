Concerts

Jane's Addiction cancels show in Bridgeport after scuffle between band members

Groundbreaking alternative rock band Jane's Addiction has canceled their concert at Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater in Bridgeport tonight after a scuffle between band members.

In videos posted on social media from Friday night's concert in Boston, lead singer Perry Farrell, 65, is seen singing loudly into his mic and then lunging at guitarist Dave Navarro, bumping Navarro with his shoulder before taking a swing at Navarro with his right arm.

Navarro is seen holding his right arm out to keep Farrell away before Farrell is dragged away by others on stage. The show ended shortly after.

Farrell's wife told the Associated Press that her husband had been suffering from tinnitus and a sore throat and “by the end of the song, he wasn’t singing, he was screaming just to be heard.” She said her husband later broke down “and cried and cried.”

After what happened in Boston, the band decided to cancel their concert in Bridgeport, Connecticut on Sunday night.

In a statement, Jane's Addiction said refunds will be issued from wherever you purchased your ticket. If you purchased through a third party such as StubHub or SeatGeek, you should reach out to them directly.

The band is known for edgy, punk-inspired hits “Been Caught Stealing” and “Mountain Song” in the late 1980s and early 1990s as the alternative rock and grunge music movements were growing.

The band’s “Imminent Redemption” tour started in early August and has 14 dates left after Sunday's cancellation. They haven't not yet made a statement about the future of the tour.

