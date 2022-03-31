Jared Kushner

Jared Kushner Interviewed by Jan. 6 Committee for Over 6 Hours

The panel met virtually with Kushner

AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File

The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol interviewed its first Trump family member and the highest-ranking official from the previous administration by meeting with Jared Kushner on Thursday for more than six hours, a source inside the room told NBC News.

The panel met virtually with Kushner — Donald Trump's son-in-law and a former top White House adviser — after he voluntarily agreed to speak with the committee Trump has accused of conducting a "witch hunt."

The source described Kushner as being cooperative and friendly.

One year has passed since supporters of former President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol during the certification of Electoral College votes. NBCLX Political Editor Noah Pransky brings you a timeline of the day and the aftermath.
