HARTFORD

Jason Aldean suffers heat stroke during Conn. show, ends concert early

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Saturday night's Jason Aldean concert at the Xfinity Theatre in Hartford will be rescheduled after it was cut short due to Aldean suffering heat stroke during the performance.

The country star ran off of the stage early on in the show and never returned.

According to Live Nation, which runs the Xfinity Theatre, a representative for Aldean confirmed he experienced heat stroke and could not continue the show.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

They are still working on scheduling a new date and ticketholders should watch social media for updates.

This article tagged under:

HARTFORDLive Nation
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us