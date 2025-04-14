Fumble! JD Vance drops Ohio State football team's championship trophy at White House

Fumble by the vice president!

JD Vance dropped the ball during the Ohio State's football team's visit to the White House on Monday as the team's national championship trophy slipped from his grasp.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

While the team presented President Donald Trump with an Ohio State helmet and a jersey with his name and the No. 47 on it, Vance attempted to hoist the trophy from the table it was situated on.

Vance, an Ohio State graduate, was unaware that the trophy's golden top detaches from its black base. When he attempted to lift it as the team stood behind him on stage, the trophy separated, with the base falling to the floor.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

OSU running back TreVeyon Henderson, standing behind Vance, grabbed the football-shaped top of the trophy -- receiving credit for the fumble recovery.

Vance retrieved the base as it rolled on the floor amid gasps from players and the crowd. Henderson and Day helped Vance reassemble the trophy.

Vance then held the golden portion of the trophy, leaving the base on the table.

I didn’t want anyone after Ohio State to get the trophy so I decided to break it https://t.co/rS3Vw3BdO6 — JD Vance (@JDVance) April 14, 2025

"I didn't want anyone after Ohio State to get the trophy so I decided to break it," Vance later joked on X.

Ohio State won the national championship in January after defeating Notre Dame 34-23.

With the team on the South Lawn of the White House to celebrate their title-winning season, the trophy incident occurred after speeches by President Trump, Buckeye coach Ryan Day and Vance.

Vance -- who is from Middletown, Ohio - used part of his speech to mention the Buckeyes' biggest rival -- singling out an audience member in a Michigan hat.

"I don't know who let the guy over in the corner here, in a Michigan hat, into this celebration," Vance said. "But I'm about to tell the Secret Service you've got a dangerous weapon, sir."

The Associated Press contributed to this report