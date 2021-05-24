Jennifer Dulos Disappeared Two Years Ago Today

Two years have passed since Jennifer Dulos, a mom of five from New Canaan, disappeared.

She was last seen on May 24, 2019, when she dropped her children off at school in New Canaan that morning.

“Monday, May 24, marks the two-year milestone of the disappearance of Jennifer Farber Dulos, an extraordinary woman, a devoted mother and daughter, a brilliant writer, a true friend. We are moved by the continued interest in Jennifer’s case and by the concern for her children and family, all of whom are thankfully healthy and well,” a statement from Carrie Luft, issued on behalf of the family and friends of Jennifer Farber Dulos, says.

There has been no sign of Jennifer in the two years since she was reported missing. She is presumed dead.

Her estranged husband, Fotis Dulos, was charged with the murder of Jennifer before taking his own life last year. He had maintained his innocence.

Fotis Dulos, and his then-girlfriend Michelle Troconis were first charged with tampering with evidence in connection with the disappearance of Jennifer and Troconis and Fotis Dulos' friend Kent Mawhinney, were later charged with conspiracy to commit murder.

Troconis, and Mawhinney have also denied having anything to do with the disappearance of Jennifer.

Troconis was released from custody and the next court date listed for her is May 25.

Online court records say Mawhinney was also released and has a court date listed of July 27.

“Although this past year has understandably slowed the process, the investigation into Jennifer’s death and disappearance is ongoing. After the courts reopen, the two people charged with conspiracy to murder will stand trial. We remain extremely grateful to the Connecticut State Police, New Canaan Police, and other law enforcement organizations that have worked to bring closure to Jennifer’s case,” the statement goes on to say.