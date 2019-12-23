Jersey City Community Marks Start of Hanukkah With Victim Remembrance, Honors Heroes

What to Know Jewish leaders and city officials gathered in Jersey City in a show of strength on the first night of Hanukkah

The gathering was held in front of the kosher supermarket where four people were killed on Dec. 10

Children honored a police officer for his bravery, jumping in the line of fire

Candles burned atop a menorah in Jersey City marking the first night of Hanukkah as well as a moment of strength for a community still recovering from the deadly attack on Dec. 10.

Yoely Greenfeld lit the menorah Sunday night in front of Jersey City Kosher Supermarket, the site of a horrific shooting that took the life of his sister and three other victims: Joseph Seals, Moshe Deutsch, and Miguel Rodriguez.

"My sister Mindy [Ferencz] was someone who lit up the world with her smile," Greenfeld said. "And as we celebrate Hanukkah may the light of our candles shine away the darkness easing the pain of all those who have suffered."

The New Jersey Attorney General and Jersey City Police Department united to honor the heroes of that day, including Officer Raymond Sanchez. Sanchez put himself in the line of fire to protect dozens of children trapped in the Yeshiva school next door.

A group of those children presented an award to Sanchez Sunday night to thank him for his bravery.

Recognition was also paid to Miguel Rodriguez, a supermarket employee who died staying in the store to help get people to safety.

"With his last dying breath he was able to open the rear door to allow for one of the community members to leave and escape," Hispanic Commissioner Tony Agosto said of Rodriguez.

The Jersey City community sent a powerful and defiant message - hate will not win.

"Light another light… do another mitzvah. Let's do random acts of goodness and kindness."