Virginia

Jessica Aber, former U.S. attorney found dead, had epilepsy and died in her sleep, family says

Authorities previously said they had no evidence suggesting Aber's death was caused by anything other than natural causes.

By Tim Stelloh and Ken Dilanian | NBC News

File photo: U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia Jessica Aber speaks during a press conference at the U.S. Department of Justice on Dec.6, 2023 in Washington, D.C.
Samuel Corum/Getty Images

The former top federal prosecutor in Virginia’s Eastern District suffered from epilepsy and died in her sleep last weekend, her family said Wednesday.

In a statement, the family of former U.S. Attorney Jessica Aber cited an earlier news release from the police department in Alexandria, Virginia, that said detectives "found no evidence suggesting that her death was caused by anything other than natural causes," NBC News reported.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE

icon

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

“We expect more information from the medical examiner in the coming weeks,” Aber’s family said. “Our family is in shock and grieving deeply and we respectfully request privacy as we attempt to navigate through our unspeakable loss.”

The statement said that Aber, 43, had experienced seizures from epilepsy, a sometimes fatal neurological disorder, for many years.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

Police in Alexandria, just outside Washington, D.C., found Aber on Saturday morning after responding to a report of an unresponsive woman.

The Senate confirmed Aber to the top post in the state's eastern district in 2021 after she served for years as an assistant U.S. attorney and deputy chief of the criminal division.

Aber resigned on Jan. 20, the day President Donald Trump was inaugurated.

U.S. & World

Vaccines 46 mins ago

HHS taps anti-vaccine activist to look at debunked links between autism and vaccines, sources say

Movies 1 hour ago

‘Rust' movie trailer released 4 years after cinematographer's on-set death

In a statement after Aber's death, the new U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District described her as "unmatched as a leader, mentor, and prosecutor, and she is simply irreplaceable as a human being."

"We remain in awe of how much she accomplished in her all too brief time in this world," Erik S. Siebert said. "Her professionalism, grace, and legal acumen set the standard. Though we are devastated by this loss, each of us in the Eastern District of Virginia will look to her example and endeavor to live up to that standard.

This article originally appeared on NBCNews.com. Read more from NBC News:

Copyright NBC News

This article tagged under:

Virginia
Dashboard
Newsletters Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us