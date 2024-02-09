Jet bursts into flames after crashing into car on Florida highway, killing 2

A jet burst into flames after it crashed and collided with a vehicle on Interstate 75 in Collier County on Friday, killing two people.

The Florida Highway Patrol responded to the crash after 3:15 p.m. on the southbound lanes near mile marker 107, or Pine Ridge Road, in Naples.

Video showed the aftermath of the fiery crash that sent plumes of black smoke into the sky.

Five people were onboard, according to the Florida Aviation Administration. Two people have died, according to the Collier County Sheriff's Office. They couldn't confirm whether they were from the jet or the car.

Witness Garrett Elsinger describes a fiery crash involving a jet and at least one car on I-75 in Southwest Florida.

The jet — a Bombardier Challenger 600 — was traveling from Ohio and lost an engine, WBBH reported. It was scheduled to leave Naples and head to Fort Lauderdale.

Troopers closed I-75 for the investigation until further notice.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the crash, and the FHP is investigating the highway crash.

Further information was not available. Check back with NBC6 for updates.