California

Arrest made at JFK Airport in Palm Springs fertility clinic bombing case: Sources

The suspected perpetrator died and several other people were hurt when a car exploded outside the American Reproductive Centers fertility clinic on May 17; sources say this individual may have helped provide material for the bomb

By Jonathan Dienst and Tom Winter

NBC Universal, Inc.

The FBI and Port Authority Police arrested a man at JFK Airport in Queens overnight in connection with the investigation into last month's bombing of a fertility clinic in Palm Springs, California, two people familiar with the matter say.

The individual is arrested in connection with that bombing in a federal arrest warrant out of California and is expected to make his initial court appearance this afternoon in Brooklyn federal court, according to the two sources.

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Investigators have been looking into this individual to see whether they helped provide material for the bomb, the people say.

More coverage

California May 22

‘Act of God.' Palm Springs fertility clinic doctor narrowly escaped deadly bombing

Palm Springs May 19

First responders saved thousands of embryos in fertility clinic car bombing, doctor says

Internet May 19

Reddit bans an anti-natalist group after Palm Springs explosion

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox with our News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

The primary suspect was killed and at least five others were hurt when a car exploded outside the American Reproductive Centers fertility clinic on May 17. 

The deadly bombing in Palm Springs appears to have been driven by anti-natalist beliefs, two senior law enforcement officials have told NBC News. Authorities called it an "intentional act of terror."

This article tagged under:

CaliforniaJFK Airport
Dashboard
Newsletters Meet the Team Submit Photos & Video Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics Patriots Red Sox Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Politics
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us