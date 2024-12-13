Jill Biden tells military children at Marine Corps Reserve toy drive: ‘You are loved'

Less than 10 minutes was all it took for a large pile of toys donated by the White House staff to disappear as Jill Biden and children from military families sorted them into boxes as part of the annual Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots campaign for less fortunate children.

The White House is a longtime supporter of the program, which has been helping families for 77 years, since 1947, said. Lt. Gen. Leonard Anderson IV, commander of the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve.

“We're making a significant impact right here in the nation's capital, where these toys will go to kids in need,” he said at a White House event hosted by the first lady.

Last year, the program delivered more than 25 million toys to more than 10 million children nationwide, he said, “and this year we think we're going to set another record, so we're really excited.”

Jill Biden told several dozen military children who sat directly in front of her on the floor of the East Room facing two large, glittering Christmas trees flanking the doorway that they are loved. Her father and late son served in the military.

“If you only remember one thing for the holidays, after all the wrapping paper is cleaned up, let it be this: You are loved,” she said. “There are so many people who care about you, from your family and your friends, from your teachers and your classmates, to the president and me.”

“And the best thing that we can do with that love is to let it overflow, to share it with others who might really need it,” she added.

After her brief remarks, the first lady asked the children: “Are you guys ready to get sorting?” And off they went toward the large pile of dolls, stuffed animals, sports gear, vehicles, books, puzzles and other items, including a copy of “Delaware Opoly” — a Monopoly-style board game themed after President Joe Biden's home state.