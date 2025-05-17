Jimmy Fallon and The Weeknd shock Fordham grads with surprise performance

Jimmy Fallon and The Weeknd crashed a Fordham University graduation party in New York City on Thursday, surprising this year’s graduates with performances of the hit songs “Blinding Lights” and “Can’t Feel My Face.”

The students thought they were attending a small party in their honor, the host of “The Tonight Show” said in a video of the surprise. The university reported about 200 students were in attendance.

“They have no idea that I’m about to DJ for them,” Fallon said. “They also have no idea that The Weeknd is going to perform.”

Fordham President Tania Tetlow welcomed the graduates-to-be to the celebration, telling them they had a “special guest DJ” coming. Students erupted in cheers as Fallon then entered the room, taking his place behind the DJ setup.

“I’ve never deejayed before in my life,” Fallon said. “I should admit that now. I just figured it’d be fun.”

Fallon fumbled around with the equipment before plugging his phone in and playing The Weeknd’s popular song “Blinding Lights” as he warmed up the crowd.

That’s when the doors opened to reveal the Grammy Award-winning singer himself, sending students into another bout of cheers.

“Class of 2025, let’s go!” The Weeknd yelled before launching into his performance. He shared the mic with some students in the front and hit synchronized dance moves with Fordham’s mascot Ramses, whom Fallon and The Weeknd kept calling “Ramsey.”

The Weeknd then performed another hit, “Can’t Feel My Face,” before the duo left. Students loudly sang along, hands raised in the air.

On Friday night’s episode of “The Tonight Show,” The Weeknd said he did not expect the surprise to be “that crazy.”

“When did you know for a second that it might work?” Fallon asked.

“When they started screaming for you, actually,” the singer replied, to laughs from the show’s audience.

The Fordham University students celebrated their commencement on Saturday morning.

